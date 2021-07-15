New Exhibition Shines Light on Swiss Artist Sophie Taeuber-Arp

A significant figure in various movements including Constructivism, Dada and Modernism, Sophie Taeuber-Arp historically has been “left outside the fine art canon,” but a new exhibition—beginning at London’s Tate and traveling to Basel and New York—is set to shine a light on her immense career. Making art from 1906 to 1943, Taeuber-Arp worked with and alongside the likes of Kandinsky and Miró, but remained almost unknown outside of Switzerland. Creating everything from textiles to paintings, set design, costumes, choreography, dance and marionettes, Taeuber-Arp was not only multi-disciplinary but also prolific. Find out more about her influence, career and legacy at It’s Nice That.

Image courtesy Hans Arp and Sophie Taeuber-Arp