New Pop-Up Exhibit Explores Harlem’s Legacy as a Fashion Hub

55 years ago, fashion pioneer Lois K Alexander Lane founded the Harlem Institute of Fashion and later, the Black Fashion museum, to show the world how the Black community was and is instrumental to American style. Today, Souleo and Beau McCall’s latest exhibit at the Schomburg Center, Showing Out: Fashion in Harlem, pays tribute to these institutions (which closed in the 2000s), Alexander Lane’s legacy and trailblazing Black designers. The show—which runs between 9-16 September—showcases archival footage of the Alexander Lane-led Harlem Fashion Week from the ’80s to ’90s, as well as clothes and photos from the shows. Together, the exhibit honors the thriving fashion community that Alexander Lane was instrumental in cultivating. Read more about the exhibit at Refinery 29.

Image courtesy of Souleo Enterprises