Link About It: This Week’s Picks

Online Musical Time Capsule, 2020 Is A Song

Motivated by a feeling of numbness that was only remedied by music, interdisciplinary writer and editor Marisa Aveling created 2020 Is A Song—an online time capsule centered on “personal yet collective remembering.” A people-powered counterpoint to Spotify’s data-driven Wrapped, 2020 Is A Song calls for individuals all over the world to contribute a track that helped them through the year that was. An even sweeter and human touch, there’s a field to select the emotion you’d like your song filed under—be it rage, joy, hope, insanity, anxiety, sadness or love. Aveling teamed up with Naomi Abel and Chris Allick (friends and former colleagues) who designed and built the site, respectively. “The idea came about because after feeling numb for most of 2020, in the space of 24 hours two songs made me actually feel something,” Aveling tells us. “I thought surely this is a shared experience, and it seems like it has been.” Take a look and add your song at 2020 Is A Song.

Image courtesy of 2020 Is A Song

New York Public Library + Gothamist’s Love Letter to NYC

Online publication Gothamist is collaborating with the New York Public Library for a love letter to NYC and now requests contributions from those who inhabit the city. “The heart and soul of the city has always been the New Yorkers who populate it,” writes Jen Carlson, “And this year, as some publications focused on those fleeing the city, we spoke to New Yorkers who stayed.” For the month of December, Gothamist will publish photos, essays, poems and more submissions from readers along with an NYC-centric item from the NYPL’s collection. Simply send your entry to tips@gothamist.com (using DEAR NYC as the subject line) to add to this collective love letter to the weird and wonderful New York City. Read more at Gothamist.

Image “Washington Square Park” by Anthony Velonis, courtesy of NYPL

Melbourne, Australia’s Forthcoming NGV Contemporary Gallery

Melbourne’s NGV Contemporary, which is set to stretch 30,000 square meters, will be Australia’s largest contemporary art and design museum. The initiative will be funded by the Victorian Government and designed and built by an Australian team. Connected to the existing NGV (National Gallery of Victoria) via new and renewed green space, the vast gallery—which was first proposed in 2018—will be located near the Yarra River, in the city center’s Southbank. NGV Contemporary exists as one part of the $1.4 billion Melbourne Arts Precinct Transformation program which aims to make the city an even bigger cultural hub for locals and tourists alike. Read more at Art Daily.

Image courtesy of NGV Contemporary

