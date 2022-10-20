NxWorries (feat. H.E.R.): Where I Go

Posted by
Posted on
ListenCulture

Anderson .Paak reunites with songwriter and producer Knxwledge (aka Glen Earl Booth) as the outfit called NxWorries, which formed back in 2015, for their first single in six years. “Where I Go,” features H.E.R. (aka Gabriella Wilson) and is carried by .Paak and H.E.R.’s silky smooth vocals, twangy guitar and soft percussion. The accompanying video shows the two singers in a bunch of romantic situations before everything unravels at the end, but the overall vibe of the track is delightfully mellow.