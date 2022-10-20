NxWorries (feat. H.E.R.): Where I Go

Anderson .Paak reunites with songwriter and producer Knxwledge (aka Glen Earl Booth) as the outfit called NxWorries, which formed back in 2015, for their first single in six years. “Where I Go,” features H.E.R. (aka Gabriella Wilson) and is carried by .Paak and H.E.R.’s silky smooth vocals, twangy guitar and soft percussion. The accompanying video shows the two singers in a bunch of romantic situations before everything unravels at the end, but the overall vibe of the track is delightfully mellow.