Ólafur Arnalds feat. Bonobo: Loom

For “Loom,” Icelandic multi-instrumentalist and composer Ólafur Arnalds collaborated with British musician and producer Bonobo (aka Simon Green). An electronic orchestral soundscape, it will be the opening track of Arnalds’ forthcoming album, some kind of peace (out 6 November). It’s the fourth release from the LP and another preview of how personal the complete work will be. The accompanying video, directed by Neels Castillon, features the mesmerizing choreography of Fanny Sage amidst Iceland’s pristine natural beauty. Arnalds will be closing the first night of this year’s Iceland Airwaves, which will be held virtually from 13 to 14 November.