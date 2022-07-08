Oliver Sim: GMT

Oliver Sim’s “GMT” incorporates all the thrilling, haunting moodiness fans might expect from the British artist (and member of The xx), especially considering his upcoming album, Hideous Bastard, is inspired by his love of horror movies. Produced by bandmate Jamie xx, the song is one of the first written for the record, Sim explains in a statement. “I’d chased Jamie to Australia to escape British winter. We worked in Sydney and road tripped down to Byron Bay, stopping at secluded beaches and listening to a lot of The Beach Boys and Brian Wilson on the way. The first song we made was ‘GMT,’ sampling Brian Wilson’s ‘Smile.’ The song was written about pining over a love back home, thousands of miles apart on different time zones. It’s also a love letter to London.”