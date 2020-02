Singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist and self-taught producer ONR (pronounced “honor”) channels sonic energy from the ’80s in his latest track, “Sober,” which features guest vocals from Carina Jade. It’s ONR’s debut release on Warner Records and a first glimpse at his forthcoming Must Stop EP (out 15 May). Directed by Omar Al-Zidjali, the music video for the Scottish artist bleeds color and form in a bedroom dreamscape.