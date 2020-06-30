Orville Peck: Smalltown Boy (Bronski Beat Cover)

Posted by
Posted on
ListenCulture

Since its 1984 release, Bronski Beat’s seminal “Smalltown Boy” has remained an expression of hope and liberation from isolation and homophobia—and now masked cowboy Orville Peck has recorded a cover of the electro-pop anthem. Replacing the synth riff with a twangy one, and Jimmy Somerville’s soaring falsetto with his own booming, classically trained vocals, Peck transforms the classic (along with some steel guitar) while remaining just faithful enough.