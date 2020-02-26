Orville Peck: Queen of the Rodeo

Using two tracks—”Queen of the Rodeo” and a brief rendition of “Roses Are Falling”—off his 2019 debut album, Pony, Orville Peck weaves together a tale of rodeo woes conveyed by a cast of drag performers and cowboys. A few dramatic bull rides are set to the former, and a bit of western pageantry is backed by the latter. Peck (known for his deep vocals, fringed mask and hat) appears intermittently, starring alongside “Miss Bitter Prairi,” who ultimately dons the “Queen of the Rodeo” sash.