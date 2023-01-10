Otra: Dream Machine

With “Dream Machine,” Bay Area electro-pop duo Otra (aka sisters Laura and Kara Malhotra) offers another melodic taste of their forthcoming debut album, I’m Not That Way (out 10 February), following December’s charming “Repercussion Concussion.” “This song was created in a late-night fever dream at home in Pacifica, where Laura cathartically wailed the chorus, reveling in a dream where people see everything she has to give,” Kara says. “But then the dream machine alarm clock wakes her up to the sobering reality that she is not magnificently bold and creative but frustrated and burnt out.”