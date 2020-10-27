OutKast: B.O.B. (Zack de la Rocha Remix)

Stankonia, the fourth studio album by OutKast (aka André “3000” Benjamin and Antwan “Big Boi” Patton), turns 20 years old this week and to celebrate the ATL duo has issued a special expanded version of the record online and with a physical iteration through Vinyl Me Please. Along with the original tracks, some bonus songs appear—including Rage Against The Machine frontman Zack de la Rocha’s remix of the banger “B.O.B. (Bombs Over Baghdad)” which was played on radio but never officially released. The result perfectly blends RATM and OutKast into a thrashing rap-rock tune that’s wildly amped-up and satisfying. Big Boi told Rolling Stone, “Zack added an extra layer of grunge to a masterpiece. I’m a fan of the Rage sound so it was an honor to have them involved in a remix.”