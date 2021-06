Patrick Watson’s new three-song movement, A Mermaid in Lisbon, finds the acclaimed singer-songwriter collaborating with vocalist Teresa Salgueiro (from the Portuguese band Madredeus) and the Grammy Award-winning Attacca Quartet. Encompassing a little more than eight minutes, the entrancing EP took inspiration from Watson’s walks throughout Lisbon. Together, the three tracks form a world unto themselves; at times symphonic, at times molecular.