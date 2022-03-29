Patrick Watson: Height of the Feeling

Montreal-based recording artist and composer Patrick Watson returns with “Height of the Feeling,” the melodic and at times experimental first single from his seventh full-length studio album, Better in the Shade (out 22 April). Composed with frequent collaborator Mishka Stein, the track “is about using intimacy as a compass when you feel out of your skin,” according to Watson. La Force vocalist Ariel Engle contributed lyrics, as well. “She’s so much fun to work with” Watson adds. “We just did loads of improv takes on one mic and giggled together the whole time.”