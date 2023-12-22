Read Culture Patti Smith Addresses Climate Change in an Audio-Visual Exhibit in Tbilisi, Georgia As the 2023 Tbilisi Photo Festival comes to an end, we dig into “Correspondences,” the latest work in the ongoing project between the artist and Soundwalk Collective Jordan Kessel Meilichson Courtesy of Patti Smith and Soundwalk Collective

In the heart of the Georgian capital, between lavish 19th century boulevards, ancient thermal springs and scattered skyscrapers, we climb to the second floor of a historic converted publishing house, now home to the authentically bohemian-chic ROOMS Hotel (Stamba). Here, one can find the Tbilisi Photography & Multimedia Museum (TPMM), which, for the past two months, played host to the collaborative exhibition Correspondences, from acclaimed artist and musician Patti Smith, who is known for her prowess as one of New York City’s pioneering punk rock luminaries, and contemporary sonic arts platform Soundwalk Collective.

Courtesy of Patti Smith and Soundwalk Collective

The multi-sensory experience is the latest, from an ever-evolving series of projects developed by the two parties, headlined the 14th annual Tbilisi Photo Festival, and was an important step to realizing not only TPMM’s vision as the first establishment in the country dedicated to contemporary media, but the city’s cultural potential, as Georgian creativity and Tbilisi’s underground youth culture specifically continues to establish a global center stage in the worlds of music, fashion, design and art.

Courtesy of Patti Smith and Soundwalk Collective

The exhibition was manifested through eight unique pieces. Each of which splendidly managed to evoke memory and feelings, and address ideas of time, love and loss within viewers. By layering a series of sounds, which were then followed by various visuals, edited to each soundtrack, the works aimed to enhance our connection to the world, the environment and our existence through the combined compositions. We were told that throughout the creative process, founder and artist Stephan Crasneanscki and producer Simone Merli of Soundwalk Creative had actually journeyed to remote places to capture the sounds we were listening to.

Film by Territorial Agency – Artistic Direction by Stephan Crasneanscki – Edited by Brian Close

The theme of the growing effects of climate change was evident through images of melting icebergs and the harrowing gaze of leopards, by hues of arctic blues and ash grays in indiscernible visuals reminiscent of wildlife prints and weather surveillance radar. Photographic scans sitting atop the type of lighting you’d expect to see behind an X-ray in a hospital, pushed the thought of death and critical moments—when experts debate the best way to save a life—to the forefront of our minds.

Film by Stephan Crasneanscki – DoP Dhanesh Jayaselan & Kimani Schumann – Edited by Leonardo Daniel Bianch

We left feeling the urgency of action, the heaviness of the task at hand, and more importantly, the anticipation to see what magic Patti Smith and Soundwalk Collective will next come up with.