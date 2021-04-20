Peter CottonTale feat. Jamila Woods: Breathe My Name

Peter CottonTale (aka Peter Wilkins) and Jamila Woods link up for “Breathe My Name,” a gentle but lustrous and layered song. The duo have worked together before (Wilkins produced Woods’ 2019 album, Legacy! Legacy!) and their genre-bending styles work together beautifully once again here, with elements of neo-soul, gospel, synth-pop and R&B melding together. Short, sweet and quite ethereal, the song appears on Moog Music’s seven-track EP Explorations in Analog Synthesis, which features Bonobo, Julianna Barwick, Dan Deacon and others.