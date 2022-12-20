Phoebe Bridgers, Lucy Dacus, Weyes Blood, Matty Healy, Jack Antonoff, Trey Anastasio: These Days

In support of The Ally Coalition, an organization dedicated to supporting the needs of the LGBTQ+ community, Phoebe Bridgers, Lucy Dacus, Weyes Blood, Matty Healy of The 1975 and Trey Anastasio joined virtuoso producer Jack Antonoff (the non-profit’s co-founder, along with sister Rachel) for a stunning cover of Jackson Browne’s “These Days,” perhaps most famously recorded by Nico. Filmed live at The Ally Coalition’s eighth annual Talent Show in NYC, the rendition deftly emphasizes each distinct vocal contribution as the singers traded verses.