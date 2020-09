For “Baby Got Work,” the second single from Mellow Fantasy by Potatohead People (aka production duo Nick Wisdom and AstroLogical), the Vancouver-based outfit tapped vocalist Kapok and hip-hop legend Posdnous of De La Soul. The lyrics tell the story of putting in work to make change, atop a jazzy melody replete with horns, keys, a funky bass line and an over-arching mellowness.