Programming Highlights for We Are One: A Global Film Festival

For anyone who’s ever dreamed of a settling into a talk at Sundance or strolling the Croisette to a screening at Cannes, We Are One: A Global Film Festival presents 10 days of free programming curated by the likes of those marquee events, as well as the Venice, Toronto and Berlin Film Festivals, and even the beloved Annecy International Animated Film Festival. Altogether, 21 of the most distinguished festivals united to select more than 100 titles, representing 35 countries. Presented by Tribeca Enterprises (the Tribeca Film Festival‘s parent) and YouTube, the historic online event’s complete slate brings together 23 narrative and eight documentary features, along with 57 narrative and 15 documentary shorts, four festival-exclusive talks and more than a dozen VR pieces.

The festival YouTube page is divided by day and includes two handy functions: buttons to set reminders for the viewing of specific film premieres and a play-all tab. Of the 13 world premieres, 31 online premieres, and five international online premieres, several stand out. This includes talks pairing Francis Ford Coppola with Steven Soderbergh (via the Tribeca Film Festival) and Jane Campion with Tessa Thompson (via Sundance), and the Emmy-nominated 360-degree VR documentary, Traveling While Black (selected by We Are One themselves). Dreamworks Animation will reveal its first-ever short films, Bilby, Marooned and Bird Karma (selected by Annecy, which has a shorts program for families). And the winner of the Mumbai Film Festival’s Golden Gateway Award, Eeb Allay Ooo! will make its online premiere.

Also making an online premiere, courtesy of the Guadalajara Film Festival, the documentary 45 Days in Harvar follows 15 maximum-security inmates as they learn about paper production, clay modeling, and other art forms. In a single 74-minute take, Ice Cream and the Sound of Raindrops tells a unique coming-of-age tale in Japan, thanks to the Tokyo International Film Festival. From La Blogothèque, Sébastien Tellier on Paris’ rooftop will deliver nine minutes of acoustic serenading. From Ang Lee in dialogue with Kore-eda Hirokazu to a Thai teenager’s fantasy world born of 410 consecutive tweets, there’s much to be excited about.

“Together, we were able to curate a compelling slate of programming that succinctly reflects the subtle variations in style that make each festival so special,” says Tribeca Enterprises and Tribeca Film Festival co-founder and CEO, Jane Rosenthal. “We Are One: A Global Film Festival will offer audiences an opportunity to not only celebrate the art of film, but the unique qualities that make each story we watch so memorable.” All audience members will also have the opportunity to contribute any amount, through a donate button or link (found on every film program page), to COVID-19 relief efforts.

We Are One runs from 29 May through 7 June. Read more about their extensive programming on the official site.

