Protest Art Populates The White House Perimeter

A new fence erected 600 feet from the usual White House security perimeter has restricted access to public land. The administration claims the fence is a necessary precaution for the President’s security, but many have voiced fears over how long it may be in place. In response, protestors are posting their own artwork and statements of solidarity. From colorful floral messages to painted portraits and Black Lives Matter messages, the fence has become a canvas for thousands to express their anger and passion. “It’s like the whole nation is crying, and this whole fence is crying. And if you were to back up and see it from beginning to end, it’s nothing but posters from all the way down,” Kai Gamanya, an artist who hung a painted piece of his own, tells the DCist. See more there.

