The Importance of Depicting Queer Love in Art

Artsy spoke with 14 artists from all over the world about the significance of portraying queer love in their work, and their approach to it. Their thoughtful answers mirror the diversity of their work. South African photographer and filmmaker Zanele Muholi says that portraying queer love simply means “celebrating and acknowledging the presence and existence of all those who have been denied their right to love.” While Shoog McDaniel says it “normalizes it, celebrates it, makes it beautiful.” The publication also shares thoughts from Gisela McDaniel, Sunil Gupta, Jess T Dugan and others. Explore more at Artsy.

Via artsy.net Posted on