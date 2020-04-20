Quentin Blake’s Cheerful Rainbow E-Cards

Legendary artist Sir Quentin Blake has created 10 new artworks, featuring watercolor rainbows and a cast of characters, that can each be sent as e-cards free of charge. The 86-year-old illustrator drew the pictures in order to share a little humor and bolster optimism, saying “It seems like a time when a few straightforward jokes might not come amiss, so that as I know that people have been putting rainbows into their windows to express solidarity, I took the liberty of borrowing them.” Rainbows appear as meals, mustaches and more in the illustrations, all of which are available to send online now. Read more at It’s Nice That.

