Raavi—a Brooklyn-based act helmed by queer, Desi singer-songwriter Raavi Sita—recently announced their upcoming EP It Grows On Trees (out 13 May). From it comes the single “Lazy Susan,” a vulnerable piece about being exploited in the workplace. Gliding forward on Raavi’s typical blend of melodic and classic rock guitar tracks, the latest song crafts a palpable, moving soundscape.