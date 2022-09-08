Rare Fossils That Predate Dinosaurs Found in Canada

While walking her dog on the picturesque Canadian province of Prince Edward Island, high school teacher Lisa St Coeur Cormier came across something sticking out of the sand. What she discovered turned out to be extremely rare fossils (including the spine, skull and ribcage) of an unidentified animal that is believed to be 300 million years old—meaning it predates the earliest dinosaurs by 100 million years. “Something like this comes along every 50 to 100 years,” says Nova Scotian geologist and paleontologist John Calder. “It is likely a reptile or a close relative, but it could also be unknown.” Learn more about the discovery at The Washington Post.

Image courtesy of Lisa St Coeur Cormier