Raury: Take Back the Power

Atlanta-based recording artist Raury says his call-to-action track “Take Back the Power” could be “the official anthem of the movement.” A constant, thumping drum and a swirling guitar and piano give way to Raury’s lyrics: “Know what you took from me / Know what you stole from me / One day they’ll come for you / And on that day / Take back the power,” the bridge and chorus repeat. He encourages his fans to donate to the Atlanta Solidarity Fund, an organization that provides resources to protestors facing repression.