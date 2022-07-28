Rodrigo y Gabriela: Weird Fishes/ Arpeggi (Radiohead Cover)

Mexican acoustic guitar duo Rodrigo y Gabriela have applied their virtuoso talents to an exquisite instrumental rendition of Radiohead’s “Weird Fishes/ Arpeggi.” Rodrigo shares in a statement that, “When I was young, I never took a close look into Radiohead’s music…It was not until we met John Leckie, who produced our first album in 2006 and Radiohead’s The Bends, that they got my attention.” True inspiration for the cover song came when Rodrigo heard the original “Weird Fishes/ Arpeggi” playing in a restaurant. He went home, looked it up and, “As soon as I listened to it loud and clear I knew we had to make a Rodrigo y Gabriela version of it.”