ROLE MODEL: For The People In The Back

Premiering on Zane Lowe’s Beats 1 show, “For The People In The Back” by ROLE MODEL (aka Tucker Pillsbury) is an ode to independence, a notion that’s emphasized through the chorus, “I don’t need / No, no, nobody.” Throughout the rest of the track, ROLE MODEL reverts to the rap-sing style he favored on previous releases. In his second to last verse, he comes to a conclusion: “I found a place to be myself / And there’s not room for no-one else.” The accompanying visual treatment, directed by Dylan Knight, mirrors the carefree lyrics through DIY photoshoots, dance routines and more.