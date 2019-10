Buoyant piano, drums and horns back Role Model’s weighty lyrics, but it’s this balancing act that makes his newest single “hello!” so listenable. A swelling instrumental rises to match the track’s chorus, wherein Role Model (aka Tucker Pillsbury) pleads for an answer when he calls, before fading out. The song will appear on a forthcoming EP set to drop later this year, courtesy of Benny Blanco’s Mad Love label.