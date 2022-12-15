Ron Gallo: YUCCA VALLEY MARSHALLS

A clever and poetic alt-rock ode to the uniformity of retail store experiences, Ron Gallo’s “YUCCA VALLEY MARSHALLS” addresses comfort and loneliness through charming lyrics and a gently thumping rhythm. “There’s something really sad and hilarious about seeing a glowing Marshalls sign in the middle of the desert but since chain stores are all the same inside I took it as an opportunity for some familiarity,” Gallo says in a statement, describing the track’s origins which emanate from a day trip to Joshua Tree. “We recorded this song mostly live in a studio in upstate NY and added that mellotron part later at home which became my favorite part of the whole recording.” The track will appear on Gallo’s forthcoming studio album, FOREGROUND MUSIC, out 3 March 2023.