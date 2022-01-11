Rosie Thomas: All Is Full Of Love (Björk Cover)

Featuring guest vocal contributions from Sufjan Stevens, The Shins, Iron & Wine, Alexi Murdoch, The Head and The Heart’s Charity Theilen, The Lone Bellow’s Kanene Pipkin, William Fitzsimmons, Dawn Landes, Jeff Shoop and many more, singer-songwriter and comedian Rosie Thomas’ cover of the iconic Björk track “All Is Full Of Love” rises from a quiet rendition to an interwoven, empowered mélange. It’s the second single in Thomas’ Lullabies For Parents series, which has been designed to support, encourage and entertain parents (and includes more than music). The cover is an exquisite addition to a thoughtful mission.