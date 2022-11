Gaza-born Saint Levant (aka Marwan Abdelhamid) is a Palestinian, Algerian, French and Serbian artist whose moniker is a reference to and reclamation of orientalism (“levant,” meaning “to rise” in French, is a term used to homogenize the Middle East). On his latest single, “Very Few Friends,” Abdelhamid’s plainspoken vocals flow from English to French to Arabic over a mid-tempo beat and seductive guitar. It makes for a moody and multilingual R&B track.