Samia: Breathing Song

From singer-songwriter Samia’s upcoming second album, Honey, “Breathing Song” feels sparse at first, but builds into an evocative, powerful ballad. With minimal keys, the track is carried by Samia’s stirring vocals and confessional lyrics. “I tried writing ‘Breathing Song’ a thousand times and couldn’t get it right,” she says in a statement. “Played one of its iterations for Molly Sarlé on Zoom and she was like ‘You just told me a really powerful story before you played this, write it again and just tell the story,’ so I did; I just said what happened, from my perspective. Got to play it for her again when it was finished and we cried.”