The second of two companion singles released today by singer-songwriter Samia (aka Samia Najimy Finnerty), “Sea Lions” is itself composed of two parts, beginning with gently enveloping vocals and a minimal soundscape before transforming into an energetic rush toward emotional freedom. Both halves are powerful in their own right, but together forge something even stronger. “Sea Lions” will appear on Samia’s sophomore album, Honey (out 27 January 2023).