Saya: No Return

With clever, charismatic and (at times) chilling lyrics set amidst an R&B-inflected alt-pop soundscape, “No Return” is the latest from Toronto-based recording artist Saya’s new EP, Ready To Burn, out today. “Ready To Burn was a project I started writing in 2019 that made me fall back in love with making music,” Saya tells COOL HUNTING. “‘No Return’ acts as an interlude on the project—it reminds me a lot of my old music, teasing at revenge… I think this is the last song I’ll make like this. The rest of the project is more vulnerable and when I was going down that route with the EP it made me want to open up even more to that darker, melancholic style that you hear with track 6; ‘Novocaine.'”