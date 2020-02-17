Scandinavia’s Successful Education Model

Favoring a more comprehensive educational model that emphasizes humanistic and technical training, studies conclude that Nordic nations raise citizens that are intelligent (in the traditional sense), more internally aware, prideful for their nation, and capable of viewing a situation from another’s eyes. Governments in countries like Sweden, Denmark and Norway aim to make “lifelong learning a part of the natural fabric of society,” and it has paid off. This is a society that’s still largely ethnically homogeneous, but its success has come to fruition through a combination of commitment to state, “bildung” (a German word for their system’s emphasis on emotional, moral, civic and intellectual development), and diversity. Read more at The New York Times.

Via nytimes.com Posted on