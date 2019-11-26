Scientists Imagined Undersea Cities in the ’60s

“No one can doubt that history will repeat itself and man will be forced once again into the sea for a living,” read British marine biologist Sir Alister Hardy’s New Scientist article from March 1960. Hardy was not alone in believing this. Concurrently, underwater explorer Jacques Cousteau asserted that oceans held potential for larger utopian living. In an excerpt from Anthony Adler’s forthcoming book, Neptune’s Laboratory: Fantasy, Fear, and Science at Sea, Popular Science delves into the retro-futuristic language, developments and political environment around this period of time. Read more (and see imagery) there.

