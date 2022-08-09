Secret Machines: The Fire Is Waiting

From Secret Machines—who are perhaps best known for releasing bold, conceptual and critically acclaimed rock albums in the early aughts—comes a remastered version of their 2008 track “The Fire Is Waiting,” featuring Tony Visconti on recorder. The larger-than-life, 11-minute song layers cosmic-psychedelic sonic elements onto mighty, masterful drumming by Josh Garza. “When we recorded the demo for this song, everyone told us it was too long,” vocalist and songwriter Brandon Curtis tells COOL HUNTING. “We decided it wasn’t long enough. Sometimes you wait for the fire. Sometimes the fire waits for you.”