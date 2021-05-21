Step Into Art Duo Semiconductor’s “Recreation” of the Big Bang

At this year’s Brighton Festival, art duo Semiconductor (aka Ruth Jarman and Joe Gerhardt) presents “Halo,” a multi-sensory work that immerses visitors in a recreation of the Big Bang. Jarman and Gerhardt transformed data from subatomic particle collisions at Switzerland’s Cern (where they work as artists) into a 360-degree enclosure of 384 vertical wires aswirl with pulsing lights, coupled with industrial sound effects. It’s a poetic dramatization of an event few can comprehend that might bring attendees a bit closer to understanding the universe. Read more at The Guardian.

Image courtesy of Semiconductor, ©Claudia Marcelloni CERN