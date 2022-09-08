Sun Ra Arkestra: Chopin

Sun Ra Arkestra shares another track from their upcoming album, Living Sky, which will be released 7 October. Across almost eight minutes, “Chopin” unfurls gently and hypnotically. The piece is Sun Ra’s first studio recording of their “elaboration” of “Prelude in A Major” from the Frédéric Chopin Opus 28 No. 7, which has only been heard at performances or on live recordings. The gorgeous piece is a testament to musical director and alto saxophonist Marshall Allen (who has led the group since Sun Ra and John Gilmore passed away in the ‘90s) and the luminous, undulating sound carries with it all the cosmic magic that the pioneering free jazz band is known for.