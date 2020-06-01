How to Show Support for Blackout Tuesday

The music industry has planned Blackout Tuesday in an act of solidarity through silence, and will effectively cease operations on Tuesday, 2 June. The industry-wide pause “is meant to intentionally disrupt the work week,” the organizers, Atlantic Senior Directors of Marketing Brianna Agyemang and Jamila Thomas, wrote. “The music industry is a multi-billion dollar industry. An industry that has profited predominantly from Black art. Our mission is to hold the industry at large, including major corporations and their partners who benefit from the efforts, struggles and successes of Black people accountable.” Billboard details how to show your support, which includes following @theshowmustbepaused on Instagram for more information on how to be most impactful. Read more there.

