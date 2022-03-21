Syd feat. Lucky Daye: CYBAH

Syd announces her second solo album, Broken Hearts Club, with the sultry and slow-burning “CYBAH,” featuring Lucky Daye. Syd (who’s part of Odd Future and the founder of The Internet) has crafted a hypnotic beat that’s buoyed by her own featherweight voice as well as gorgeous vocals from Lucky Daye. The album, which follows 2017’s sublime Fin, will feature the previously released “Missing Out” and include cameos from Kehlani and Smino. “The album is about a relationship I had that ended in my first real broken heart,” Syd says. “It almost felt like I joined a club because all of my friends went through similar experiences. It was like a rite of passage. I started writing the album on the relationship when I was in love. You’re really getting the whole journey from the beginning to the end. I want people to find it beautiful. It’s super vulnerable, sentimental, and it’s soft. There’s touching moments and a couple of dark moments.”