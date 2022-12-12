SZA feat. Phoebe Bridgers: Ghost in The Machine

Five years since her masterful debut album, CTRL, singer-songwriter SZA (aka Solána Rowe) returns with her highly anticipated SOS. The 23-track album (which features contributions from Don Toliver, Travis Scott, Ol’ Dirty Bastard and more) is saturated in the artist’s trademark elixir, blending R&B and lo-fi beats with countless genres to create a satisfying melange. Perhaps the most anticipated song from the album, the introspective and haunting “Ghost in The Machine” features Phoebe Bridgers and is a wistful lament centered on a longing for connection.