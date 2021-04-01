Tairey: The Shallows

Recording artist Tairey (aka Tairey Perez) releases a catchy, reflective rap track, “The Shallows.” Perez fills the single with affirmations, reminding himself and listeners that many of the challenges before us are “not that deep.” In the face of stress-induced insomnia, he tells himself, “I thought I would drown if I jumped in / but it’s not that deep.” There’s also a limited edition “The Shallows” T-shirt available now, featuring the track’s single art: a blurry, black-and-white image shot by Perez.