TED2020 Postponed Until July

Amidst concern over the spread of COVID-19, numerous festivals, conferences and more have been postponed, moved to streaming models of attendance, or canceled entirely. Initially scheduled for 20-24 April, TED2020 is one of those events. Rather than simply make the decision in-house, TED polled registered attendees to find whether or not they wished to keep the scheduled April dates and livestream panels and talks or postpone the event until 26-30 July and meet in Vancouver as planned. A consensus voted in favor of the latter option, confirming that the power of an in-person experience remains remarkably valuable. Read more at their blog.

