Tennis: Runner

Lustful and romantic, “Runner” by Tennis (aka husband and wife Alaina Moore and Patrick Riley) sets the tone for the duo’s forthcoming album, Swimmer, which is set for release in February. The song—which happens to be the first tune written for the new record—is paired with a video directed by long-time collaborator Luca Venter. Inspired by a “love for old musicals and all things Gene Kelly, Fred Astaire and Bob Fosse,” the visual treatment is full of sequins, night skies and satin—the ideal accompaniment for Moore’s falsetto, crescendoing synths, and lush production.