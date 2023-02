Oakland, California-born singer-songwriter King Isis follows their first single “4leaf clover” with the new cut, “in my ways.” With an easygoing melody and fuzzy guitar, the indie track is equal parts angsty and bright. It is “about being stuck in a cycle of your own creation,” says the artist in a statement. “You don’t quite know how to get out of it just yet and you’re not really trying. It’s willfully ignoring shadows, but it’s ok cuz we’re dancing.”