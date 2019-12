Led by LA-based saxophonist and producer (and frequent Kendrick Lamar and Kamasi Washington collaborator) Terrace Martin, “The Deuce” also features The Martin Family Trio—a group comprised of Martin himself, his father Curly, and Larry Goldings. The latter plays the organ, while Curly handles the drums. Together, they make “The Deuce” an effortless groove-laden instrumental that sails along flawlessly.