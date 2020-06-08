Leon Bridges feat. Terrace Martin: Sweeter

Neo-soul singer-songwriter Leon Bridges teamed up with jazz and hip-hop artist Terrace Martin for “Sweeter,” a meditation on racism and hope. Over a drum machine, Bridges sings “Somebody should hand you a felony / ‘Cause you stole from me my chance to be… I wish I had another day / But it’s just another day,” as Martin’s saxophone adorns the gentle tune. The song was intended for a future album, but the duo decided to release it sooner as a reflection on current events. Martin says in a release, “This is meditation music; it is not music for the ears but rather music for the heart.”