The Brighton-based six-piece The Go! Team returns with “Cookie Scene,” featuring Detroit rapper/singer IndigoYaj and musician Sarah Hayes on flute. Infectious and playful, with a schoolyard chant element, the track channels their signature sound. Ultimately, the buoyant song is an ode to resilience and self-celebration, thanks to its chorus: “Heartbreak but I’m OK / Imma wipe my tears no fear this way / ‘Cause baby I’m phenomenal / and unstoppable.”