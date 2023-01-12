New from Margaret Sohn under the moniker Miss Grit, “Lain (phone clone)” is the third single from the upcoming debut album, Follow The Cyborg. Opening with a sparse and haunting sound, the track swiftly embraces soaring pop elements along with fuzzy and spacey effects. The artist says, “I feel like the divide between my inner and outer self can grow so big sometimes that it feels like I’m being eclipsed by this big cringey monster. I wanted to write this to mock the monster and remind myself I’m not powerless against it.”