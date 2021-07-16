The Inaugural, Free to Attend Disability Futures Virtual Festival

Free and open to everyone from 19-20 July, the Disability Futures Virtual Festival will present thoughtful dialogue between, and groundbreaking art from, several of today’s leading disabled artists, performers, designers and writers. The inaugural online event showcases the work of the 20 multi-disciplinary creative fellows of Disability Futures—a fellowship created for and by disabled practitioners; supported by the Ford Foundation and the Andrew W Mellon Foundation. The gathering even includes a digital dance party.

Photo by Michael Bernstein

Hi, Are You Single? (2017)

Photograph, Color

Production still from Ryan’s solo play Hi, Are You Single?

The Public Theater/Under the Radar

Image description: Under cool stage lighting, Ryan Haddad sits at the end of a bed beside his metallic walker. He wears square glasses, a teal polo, patterned shorts, and lower leg braces